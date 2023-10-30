For the Lions to roar, S’pore need to field their best players

Imagine this Lions line-up.

Ikhsan Fandi and Ilhan Fandi up front, with captain Hariss Harun in the middle of the park alongside Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien, just ahead of Cardiff City’s Perry Ng.

Both O’Nien and Ng qualify to represent the national football team through their Singaporean grandfathers, but the rules here may make this a pipe dream.

Singapore has never given the nod to heritage players like these two, as qualifying for a passport by descent is applicable only to individuals with at least one parent who is born in Singapore or is a citizen by registration.

The duo have neither, but make a strong case for inclusion.

The biggest reason to fast track them is Championship football – both players are playing at a high-, or second-highest level of the sport in England, and the league’s standard far surpasses any of the best in this region.

Yes, their ages are a concern – Ng and O’Nien are 27 and 28 respectively – but lifting a generation of footballers starts now.

The argument against heritage players – those who have ancestral links to a country – is that they are trading a passport for money or glory.

In the past, Singapore citizenship has been granted to some foreign-born athletes under the foreign sports talent scheme. Some, like Serbia-born footballer Mustafic Fahrudin and China-born table tennis player Gao Ning have sunk their roots here but there are others who have renounced their citizenship and returned home after the end of their sporting careers.

In an increasingly borderless and global world, including here where foreigners have chosen to make it their home, we need to reconsider what it means to be a Singaporean.

Look at the Morocco national football team who captured the hearts of fans en route to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. This was a team who depended heavily on a diaspora of about five million Moroccans who live aboard in European countries such as France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. Fourteen of the squad’s 26 players were born overseas, the highest proportion for any team but there was no lack of passion among them.

All around the world, sports like football, rugby and basketball, among others, are embracing heritage players.

Closer to home, the recruitment of heritage players has become a successful model in South-east Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia – who will all be at the Asian Cup next January.

History was made at the recent Fifa Women’s World Cup when the Filipinas made their debut, with only one of the squad’s 23 players born in the Philippines – 18 of 23 were born in the United States.

This is the reality of sport today. Naysayers may decry this as a “cheat code”, but wasn’t that what they said too when foreign-born talents switched allegiance to compete for their adopted countries.