For Japan's ageing football players, 80 is the new 50

TOKYO – Mutsuhiko Nomura’s football career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.

Now the former Japanese national team player is a member of the brand new over-80 division of Tokyo’s “Soccer For Life” (SFL) league, which played its first match in April.

The sprightly 83-year-old and his teammates are among a growing number of seniors pushing the boundaries of active living in Japan, one of the world’s fastest-greying societies.

“When I was a kid, men in their 50s and 60s were considered grandpas,” Nomura, already a member of several amateur teams, said after a practice match in February.

“And now, we’re all still at it in our 80s. It’s shocking.”

As Japan’s average lifespan inches up, people aged 65 and more form nearly a third of its population of 126 million, with life expectancy, now at 85, ranking among the world’s highest.

That has brought societal changes, too – about a fifth of those older than 70 are employed, and the government encourages pensioners to start collecting later, by holding out the promise of larger deferred payments.

“I think the formation of the 0-80 division is a reflection of what we’re seeing in Japanese society, where the elderly demographic can be active like this,” said Yutaka Ito, the secretary-general of the SFL league.

It was only two decades ago that Tokyo created a division for the 0-60 age group. In 2012, the 0-70 division followed, and five years later, the 0-75 category. At that rate, 0-80 was simply a matter of time.

If his more “mature” teammates are something to go by, Nomura may easily have another decade on the pitch – the oldest player, Shingo Shiozawa, is 93.

“If I hadn’t played soccer, I’d have been dead by now,” said the former designer of racing cars, who plays as a goalkeeper.

He credits football with motivating him to quit smoking and helping to speed his recovery after treatment for spinal stenosis.

With an average age of 83½, however, stiff backs, creaky knees and laboured breathing were often on display as the players of the three SFL teams slogged through inaugural matches under a blazing sun last Wednesday.