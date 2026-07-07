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Cristiano Ronaldo (right) controls the ball against Spain’s Aymeric Laporte (left) and Alex Baena during the match on July 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent more than two decades deciding matches, dragging teams through difficult moments and defying time itself to remain among football’s elite even past his Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus prime.

Yet the one prize that always slipped through his grasp remained out of reach on July 6, as the 41-year-old bowed out of a sixth World Cup with tears in his eyes after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat by Spain in the round of 16.

Portugal’s hopes ended in painful fashion as Mikel Merino struck in the 91st minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory in Arlington, a day after a relaxed Ronaldo announced that this would be his last World Cup.

Leaving a press conference to applause from journalists on July 5, he insisted he had no regrets about a career that has stretched the boundaries of longevity.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez celebrated his commitment to football after the match, describing him as an icon of the sport.

“We will always be grateful for what he tried to do at this World Cup, because the dream was to win the World Cup and he tried with an incredible example of leadership as a captain,” Martinez said.

“This is not the moment to look beyond what we’re talking about: a soccer icon. There are not many Cristiano Ronaldos.”

27 matches, 11 goals

Ronaldo’s World Cup record includes 27 appearances and 11 goals. Fittingly, his only knockout-stage goal came last week to help Portugal eliminate Croatia, briefly keeping alive the dream that had accompanied him since his debut in 2006.

That first World Cup also produced his deepest run. At 21, Ronaldo was part of the Portugal side that reached the semi-finals before falling to France.

In the quarter-finals, he calmly converted the decisive penalty in a shootout victory over England, a moment that still lives in Portuguese memories and seemed at the time to foreshadow greater triumphs. They failed to arrive.

For much of his international career, Ronaldo appeared to carry the weight of Portugal’s ambitions on his shoulders.

Ronaldo’s World Cup record includes 27 appearances and 11 goals. PHOTO: REUTERS

But the landscape changed as a new generation of talent emerged, and by this tournament, questions persisted over whether he should still be a guaranteed starter.

Against Spain, the veteran played the full 90 minutes and managed three attempts on goal, but was unable to create a decisive opening.

Opponents paid tribute to one of the game’s greats who against Spain produced in 2018 what was probably his best World Cup display, a hat-trick in a 3-3 group-stage draw that included a brilliantly taken free kick in the 88th minute.

“I’m a great admirer of him, of his values, of what he stands for, of how he approaches the sport, and I think he’s a role model for young people," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said after the game.

“Whenever we have the chance to be together, we acknowledge our mutual admiration and the pride we feel at knowing him.”

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and managed three attempts on goal, but was unable to create a decisive opening. PHOTO: REUTERS

Messi rivalry

Ronaldo largely avoided questions throughout the tournament about comparisons with Lionel Messi. Still, as his World Cup story closes, the contrast is difficult to ignore. Their rivalry defined an era, but never fully extended to the World Cup stage.

Messi guided Argentina to the 2014 final and then achieved the ultimate glory by winning the title in 2022, while Ronaldo’s runs repeatedly ended in frustration.

There was, however, the prospect of a World Cup meeting.

Had Portugal topped their group instead of finishing behind Colombia, and had both teams continued to advance, Ronaldo and Messi could have met in the quarter-finals.

“It would be top,” Ronaldo said of the potential showdown after scoring twice in Portugal’s 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan in the group stage, his best performance in the tournament in North America.

For a player who conquered nearly every other challenge the sport could offer, that sense of what might have been will accompany Ronaldo’s World Cup farewell. REUTERS