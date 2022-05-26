Football: Zharfan Rohaizad grabs Tanjong Pagar lifeline with both hands

SINGAPORE - In 2020, Zharfan Rohaizad was at a crossroads after leaving the Young Lions. He was enlisted into national service, the coronavirus was starting to wreak havoc, causing the suspension of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), and the then 23-year-old was without a club.

During the circuit breaker, he stayed home and entertained friends by singing karaoke on Instagram Live. Privately, he was worried if that was the end of his football career.

"But when the league resumed and I saw everyone back in action, I realised I want to be playing," said the 1.8m goalkeeper, who was thankful to be able to train with the Lion City Sailors Under-21s and Geylang International.

Last May, his police unit gave the green light for him to be picked up by Tanjong Pagar United, and Zharfan grabbed the chance with both hands.

While he did not keep a clean sheet in 13 games last season, he play an important role in the Jaguars' surge in form as they pushed Tampines Rovers, their opponents this Saturday (May 28), hard for a spot in the AFC Cup before finishing fifth.

In nine matches this term, he has two shutouts - the joint second-most in the Golden Glove race - as his team climbed to third. He also tops the list of saves made with 46.

On Tuesday, he also received a national call-up from new Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya.

Zharfan, who missed the 1-1 draw against Hougang on May 14 due to Covid-19, said: "Our team are greater than the sum of its parts. People have been writing us off since the start, but we have grown in belief and confidence since the second half of last season, and beating Albirex in our first game this year reinforced that.

"Most importantly, we are a family and there is never a dull day in this team."

Things have never been easy or straightforward for Zharfan, who was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition, when he was young.

At eight, his first sport was hockey, and he was also in goal. At 11, he started playing football, and was such a natural he earned a place at the Singapore Sports School after a trial.

"But I hated goalkeeping, because it was so repetitive and I felt it would lead me nowhere," he said.