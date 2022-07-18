Football: Youth footballers go from National Stadium to Allianz Arena

Players from Lion City Sailors 2 celebrating after defeating ActiveSG Football Academy Development Centre 1-0 in the final of the Bayern Youth Cup 2022, on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: SPORT SG
Updated
Published
15 min ago

Lion City Sailors 2 emerged victorious in the final of the FC Bayern Youth Cup Singapore on Sunday (July 17), following a 1-0 win over ActiveSG Football Academy (AFA) Development Centre at the National Stadium.

The youth competition, which featured 23 teams from the FAS centres of excellence, school football academies and AFA, was held in a seven-a-side format.

Nearly 1,500 spectators comprising families and friends of the young players came to watch the two-day event.

Fifteen boys from these teams have been picked for centralised training. They will be vying for the 10 spots in the Singapore squad for October's Bayern Youth Cup world finals at the Allianz Arena.

More On This Topic
FAS to launch 10 School Football Academies, with expertise from La Liga, in 2022
Football: Sailors youth players, staff see benefits after six-week European stint

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top