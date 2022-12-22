Football: World Cup winner Messi agrees to stay at PSG - reports

PARIS – Lionel Messi will celebrate his World Cup triumph by agreeing to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, local media claimed on Wednesday, as he attempts to steer the French side to an elusive Champions League title.

The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to victory in the World Cup final against France in Qatar last weekend, will pen a one-season extension to his current deal in the French capital which expires in the summer.

Le Parisian and RMC Sport reported that Messi will sit down with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other top club officials when he returns after his World Cup break.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two-season deal with an option for another year after having spent his entire professional career with Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner collected four Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015 in Spain as well as 10 La Liga crowns.

On Sunday, he inspired Argentina to a penalty shoot-out win over France in the World Cup final after the epic match had finished 3-3 in extra-time.

Messi, named player of the tournament, scored twice in the game with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe grabbing a hat-trick for France.

It was also reported that Messi had wanted to showcase his World Cup trophy to his fans at the Parc des Princes when PSG take on Strasbourg at home on Wednesday.

However, the club management has been reluctant to allow that as there are fears of consequences in France.

But in Argentina, the World Cup win was celebrated all over the country and its capital Buenos Aires was turned into a massive street party in the moments and days that followed.

It was clear that Argentinians are eternally grateful to their superstar as tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the nation’s other football god, Diego Maradona.

In Argentina, where football generates something akin to a religious fervor, millions of men and women took to the streets on Tuesday to give the national team a hero’s welcome as they toured the capital by bus after returning from Qatar.