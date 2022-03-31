Football: World Cup squads could be increased from 23 to 26 players

People gather outside the countdown clock for the 2022 World Cup in Doha, on March 30, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
DOHA (REUTERS) - Team squads for November's World Cup Finals in Qatar could be expanded from 23 to 26 players by governing body Fifa, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday (March 30).

National team coaches and federation officials will discuss whether to take the step at their meeting with Fifa on Friday ahead of the draw for the Finals.

The impact of Covid-19 on players and the use of five substitutes per match has led some in the game to suggest allowing squads to have three extra players.

Uefa allowed 26-man squads for the European Championship last year, although only 23 players could be named for each game.

South American governing body Conmebol allowed teams in last year's Copa America to name 28-man squads.

Any final decision would need to be made by the organising committee for Fifa competitions and be ratified by the governing body.

