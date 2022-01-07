Football: Women's game remains on the sidelines in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Women's football here can be compared to a trip to an underground diner - tucked away on a quiet street and accessed through a nondescript door, privy only to those who seek it out.

But behind that door is a room that is alive and buzzing, just as the women's football scene is in Singapore.

Since 2014, the number of women's teams in local leagues has almost doubled from 16 to 30. The Football Association of Singapore's Cubs Programme, for girls aged seven to 12, has seen the number of participants doubling from 40 in 2018 to 85 in 2019.

In 2014, there were only 20 girls under the Junior Centre of Excellence. Since then, the numbers have grown in 2020. There are 30 girls in the National Under-14 team and 40 girls in the Under-12 Girl's Development Squad.

But despite the burgeoning interest, there are many hurdles they face here: the lack of awareness, money and resources, and competitive opportunities at all levels.

Stephen Ng, 50, head coach of the women's national team, believes that people first need to get over the perception that football is a men's game. "People need to know that football is football," he said.

The Lionesses currently have 22 players aged between 16 and 40 and compete regularly in regional tournaments such as the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship.

There are only two nationwide events for female players: the Women's Premier League and the Women's National League. Out of the 17 semi-professional women's teams, five play in the former and the rest in the latter. Both amateur leagues have been on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic.