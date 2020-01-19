Football: Wolves seal 3-2 comeback win at Southampton

LONDON (REUTERS) - Wolverhampton Wanderers came back from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday (Jan 18) as the visitors ended their three-match winless run in the Premier League.

The hosts took a 2-0 first half lead through Jan Bednarek and Shane Long, only for Wolves to respond early in the second as Pedro Neto scored from a drilled cross from Adama Traore.

Wolves were soon awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) overturned on-field referee Darren England's initial decision not to give a foul on Jonny inside the box.

In-form Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scored from the spot before completing the comeback in the 76th minute with his 19th goal for Wolves across all competitions this season.

Southampton had their own chances to respond through Nathan Redmond and Ryan Bertrand but they failed to find the back of the net as the hosts suffered their first defeat in six league matches.

The result means Wolves moved up to sixth in the standings and level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, while Southampton remain 12th.