Football: Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the English Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month.

Lopetegui will take up the role after the club’s league fixture against Arsenal on Nov 12 and it marks an about-turn after he turned them down for personal reasons in October.

“Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our No. 1 choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Wolves, 19th in the league standings with 10 points from 13 games, host Brighton later on Saturday. REUTERS