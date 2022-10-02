Football: Wolves fire coach Lage - reports

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Bruno Lage following a disappointing start to the season, British media reported on Sunday, with the English Premier League side languishing in the relegation zone.

Wolves slipped to their fourth defeat of the campaign with a 2-0 loss by West Ham United on Saturday, a result that left them in 18th place with six points from eight games.

Lage, 46, took over at Molineux from Portuguese compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo before the start of last season, guiding Wolves to 10th in the standings.

Wolves, who have won only once in their last 15 league matches, have struggled in front of goal with their three strikes this season the lowest in the top flight. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Lage puts £100m price tag on Wolves star Neves
Football: Wolves sign midfielder Nunes from Sporting for a club record fee

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top