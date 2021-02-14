Football: Wolves fight back to deepen Southampton misery

SOUTHAMPTON, England (REUTERS) - Southampton lost their sixth Premier League match in a row as Wolverhampton Wanderers mounted a second-half comeback to beat them 2-1 on Sunday (Feb 14) and avenge a 2-0 loss to the Saints in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Southampton were the better team in the first half and took the lead when Stuart Armstrong burst down the flank and left two defenders for dead before delivering a cross to pick out Danny Ings who emphatically volleyed home.

Wolves were handed a lifeline early in the second half when Nelson Semedo's cross hit Ryan Bertrand's arm and Ruben Neves made no mistake in beating Alex McCarthy from the penalty spot.

Pedro Neto gave Wolves the lead in the 66th minute with a fine solo goal, side-stepping Jannik Vestergaard before striking the ball past McCarthy from an acute angle to seal the three points.

Wolves leapfrogged Southampton into 12th in the table and Ralph Hasenhuettl's side, who have won only once in their last 11 league games, dropped to 13th.