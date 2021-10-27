Football: Wolves defender Birtwistle, 17, 'so honoured' to be first S'pore-born player in EPL

SINGAPORE - Teen defender Harry Birtwistle has become the first Singapore-born player to sign professional terms with an English Premier League club, after he penned a three-year deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (Oct 27).

The right wing-back, who turns 18 in December, has been based in England since 2017, when he signed a scholarship with the club, whose first team are currently 11th in the 20-team EPL.

"The last four years I have been at Wolves have been life-changing," he said. "Yes, there have been challenging times, but I wouldn't trade it for the world… Becoming a professional footballer was always my dream and it was what got me through some tough moments. The goal and drive to achieve my dreams have always been there and is something that will never change."

"I'm so honoured to be standing here today as a Singapore-born professional footballer at a Premier League club. Hopefully, this can inspire others after me who don't believe they can do it."

He signed professional terms two days after scoring his first goal this season for Wolves' Under-23 side in a 3-2 win over Newcastle in the Premier League 2 (PL2).

According to Wolves' website, he has featured in seven games out of nine this season, playing 499 minutes. He has also trained at least five times with the first team.

Wolves are fifth in the 14-team PL2 Division Two, which features U-23 sides of clubs in England's top two tiers of football.

The club's academy coaching and football operations head Jonathan Hunter said he was proud of Birtwistle's tenacity in overcoming setbacks, including injury and settling in the country, and added: "I'm really proud of seeing where he's come from to where he is today, and this is just the start of what we all hope will be a successful professional career."

Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars added that the youngster has "shown a lot of commitment" since he arrived at the club, and has demonstrated a lot of potential.

"He's progressed into the U-23s - even though he's still under 18 - and displayed some really good performances, scored a few goals, and he's certainly deserved the reward of a professional contract with the club," said Sellars.

"Looking forward, Harry needs to keep performing for the U-23s to a high standard and, when January comes, we will assess where he is in his journey; whether he needs to go out on loan or stay here and work with the Under-23s and first team."

Birtwistle, whose mother Rachel is a Chinese Singaporean, is one of several players with Singaporean heritage plying their trade in Europe.

Defender Perry Ng, 25, of English second-tier side Cardiff City and defender-cum-midfielder Luke O'Nien, 26, of third-tier Sunderland are both eligible under Fifa rules to play for the Republic via their Singapore-born grandfathers.

However, the British passport holders cannot turn out for Singapore unless they obtain a Singapore passport. Singapore citizens are not allowed to hold dual nationality.

Aside from the England-based players, Italian giants AC Milan list Danish goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal, 19, as being born in Singapore on their club's websites. Jungdal's contract was extended to 2024 earlier this month.

The most familiar name to most Singaporeans however, is Ben Davis, who signed professional terms with Fulham in July 2018.

Davis, now 19, was born in Phuket to a Thai mother and an English father and moved to Singapore with his family at age five before becoming a citizen four years later.

He went on to represent Singapore at the Under-16 and U-19 levels, and received a call-up to the senior national team but did not take to the pitch.

Four months after the Lions call-up, he signed professional terms with Fulham, where he had been on a scholarship since July 2017, becoming the first Singaporean to do so with a top-tier English club. The following day, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced the rejection of his application for long-term deferment from national service.

The issue of his deferment sparked a public debate about national service and sporting commitments for Singapore's male athletes.

In February 2019, Mindef confirmed Davis did not report for NS as required and had thus defaulted on his NS commitments. It added that he is also staying overseas without a valid exit permit. As such, he is liable upon conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

He later switched his international allegiance to Thailand.