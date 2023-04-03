Football: Willock and Wilson score to lift Newcastle above Man United

NEWCASTLE - Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday which lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings.

Both teams have 50 points from 27 games but Newcastle have the better goal difference in the race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

“I feel like we have to believe,” Willock told Sky Sports. “We’ve got a brilliant team, brilliant manager and brilliant environment for us players to work in, so I feel like there’s nothing stopping us.”

Eddie Howe’s side dominated play at St James’ Park, narrowly missing the target from several excellent chances. Their persistence was rewarded in the 65th minute when Allan Saint-Maximin’s headed cross found Willock for a close-range header.

Substitute Wilson put the game to bed in the 88th minute, heading in a freekick cross from Kieran Trippier.

The victory was some sort of revenge for Newcastle losing 2-0 to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.

“We played really well,” Willock said. “I feel like we deserved the victory and it was electric today in there, and I feel like we fed off (the fans), and I feel like we owed them one after the cup final. We didn’t take that lightly.

“Losing the cup final, it hurts, it hurts a lot, so we took that anger into this game today.”

Newcastle were the better team all over the pitch, peppering the opposition goal from kickoff. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was forced into a double save in the 16th minute, diving to punch away Alexander Isak’s header and then stopping Willock’s close-range shot with his body.

Willock sent another fabulous scoring chance soaring just over the bar in the 40th minute.

“I think we’ve had some moments like this since the turn of the year, where we haven’t scored the goals that maybe we should have done,” Howe told Sky Sports.

“First half was another example of that really where we were frustrated not to lead. But we needed patience, we felt if we performed the same way in the second half, the goal would come. Thankfully it did.”

United were missing the influence of midfielder Casemiro, who is serving a suspension, and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to illness. Marcus Rashford’s return was good news, at least, after the striker sat out England’s Euro 2024 qualifying games with a knock. REUTERS