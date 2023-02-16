Football: Will Man United become the Beautiful Game's latest state-backed project?

MANCHESTER – Prospective new owners of Manchester United have until Friday to reveal their interest in buying one of the world’s biggest clubs, with a rumoured bid from Qatar sending shockwaves through European football.

United’s American owners, the Glazer family, opened the door to fresh investment in the English giants in November, either in the form of a minority stake or a full takeover.

Deeply unpopular with supporters since they saddled the club with huge debts in a £790 million (S$1.27 billion) leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers are ready to cash out their chips for an enormous profit.

According to reports, they are seeking £6 billion for the Red Devils. It would be a record fee for a football club.

To date, only British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos, which also controls French club Nice, has come forward publicly as a potential buyer for United.

But reports of a bid backed by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, refuse to go away.

Qatar already wields plenty of influence in European football’s corridors of power.

Paris Saint-Germain have dominated French football since a takeover by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – a subsidiary of the state’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – in 2011.

It lured some of the biggest stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, is also chairman of the powerful European Club Association.

Just months after hosting the 2022 World Cup, a successful Qatari bid would give the Gulf state pride of place in the Premier League – the world’s most-watched domestic competition.

“Qatar’s investment into PSG has been tremendously successful, but no other sporting league... has so much global exposure as the Premier League,” said Danyel Reiche, associate professor of international relations at Georgetown University’s Qatar campus.

“Therefore, acquiring Manchester United would totally make sense.”