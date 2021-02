SINGAPORE - Lions skipper Hariss Harun could make history by becoming the Singapore Premier League's (SPL) first million-dollar local signing if the Lion City Sailors decide to lure the 30-year-old midfielder from across the Causeway.

After spending an SPL-record of $2.9 million to sign Brazilian Diego Lopes from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave, the Sailors may look closer to home for their next big name.