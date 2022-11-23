Football: Where next for 'betrayed' Ronaldo after swift Man United divorce?

LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United reunion was trumpeted as the return of Old Trafford’s prodigal son, but it ended on Tuesday in a divorce precipitated by his stinging tirade against the club.

Two days ahead of Portugal’s opening game at the World Cup, United said they were severing ties immediately with a player who was once the hottest property in football.

The Portugal forward told Piers Morgan on TalkTV last week that he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club and had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He also hit out at the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, stating they care far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch.

The 37-year-old even fired a broadside against former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, saying “they are not my friends” after recent criticism of him from the pair.

The club were cautious in their initial response, but eventually decided there was no way back for an all-time great who burned his bridges.

Ten Hag reportedly told United bosses that Ronaldo should not play for the club again after his outburst, a demand met by those in charge and one that ultimately suits both parties.

His immediate release means Ronaldo is free to look for a new club, but it is not certain there will be a suitable landing spot for the player, despite his status in the game.

The veteran, who recently scored his 700th club goal, had angled for a move in the summer window after United failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

But Premier League and European giants opted not to move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, leaving him stuck at United.

They will likely be even more wary now, having witnessed Ronaldo’s behaviour.

He said he was offered a two-year deal worth €350 million (S$500 million) by a Saudi Arabian club and remains insistent there is interest from Europe’s top clubs.