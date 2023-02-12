Football: What’s gone wrong at Liverpool this season?

Wounded warriors

At the heart of any club in crisis is often an injury crisis.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested the Reds’ fitness woes have become a vicious circle.

He said in January: “There is a lot of bad luck... You have too many injuries. The players who are fit have to play all the time, which means they cannot always fly. We don’t have exactly in the opportunities to rotate.”

The data does seem to bear it out when compared to last season. In the Premier League, no club bar Liverpool had nine outfield players clock a minimum of 2,300 minutes each. The closest team had seven players, while most of the other Big Six had five.

Of those nine Reds players, only Diogo Jota started fewer than 40 games in all competitions, and he had 39. Last campaign, Liverpool players returned from injury quicker (26.4 days) than the previous season (42.5 days) and suffered fewer days lost to fitness issues (968 compared to 1,722).

So what about this season?

Ben Dinnery, founder of Premier Injuries, which tracks injuries in the English top flight, warned ahead of the start of the campaign that the Reds “may see a high number of smaller time-loss injuries, little niggles that ordinarily other teams will play through”.

On the impact of last season’s quadruple chase, he added that the physical demands have resulted in “slightly jaded players starting the season”.

In a tweet, he highlighted a table that showed Liverpool have the highest instance of injuries in the Premier League and the most reported hamstring issues.

Data scientist Aurel Nazmiu from Twenty First Group in January published a graph that highlighted Reds players had missed a total of nearly 160 matches this season, more than any other Premier League team.

Before the season commenced, club doctor Jim Moxon unexpectedly left and has since joined Manchester United, with former Reds defender Jamie Carragher suggesting this could be a cause of their injury woes.

Seventh-season syndrome

Klopp’s two previous coaching jobs at Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund did not see him staying to an eighth season.

In both instances, there was a parting of ways following a stark drop-off in form during the seventh season of an otherwise successful tenure. At Mainz, he failed to secure promotion to the top tier, while at Dortmund, the team were stranded in the relegation zone at Christmas, before eventually finishing seventh.

This is his seventh campaign at Anfield and there are parallels.

But the German has pushed back against this notion. He said previously: “I have absolutely no problem with energy and the situation is completely different here. I can understand that I left after seven years (previously) and now we are in a difficult situation... but the situation is completely different.”

Arguably, Liverpool are lucky to have Klopp for a seventh season. Before a discussion with his wife Ulla last April prompted a two-year extension, the widespread expectation had been that the 55-year-old would see out his contract and move on, with the German national team job often mooted.