Football: What happened to the Malaysia Cup winners of 1977?

SINGAPORE - The 1977 Malaysia Cup final took place 45 years ago on May 28, and saw Singapore lift the trophy after a 3-2 win in extra time over Penang.

Here, The Straits Times turns the spotlight back onto the players involved in that game - as well as the key figures on the touchline - who delivered the Republic's first success in the competition since independence.

Edmund Wee, 63

The youngest member of the starting XI, "Wonder Wee" was only 19 when he dislodged Eric Paine midway through the Malaysia Cup campaign. Played full-time in Hong Kong from 1981- 1989.

He worked as a sales executive and then later drove a taxi.

Hasli Ibrahim, 72

Fortified the right side of f the Singapore backline with steady and reliable performances. Former teammates say he is suffering from ill health.

Syed Mutalib, 67

A no-nonsense defender known for his ferocious, tough-tackling style. After a car crash in 1983 curtailed his playing career, he opened a nasi briyani restaurant, but has since retired.

Samad Allapitchay, 72

Captain of the Singapore teams that made seven Malaysia Cup finals from 1975 to 1981, he became an icon for his leadership and unshakable performances at the heart of defence, which earned him the nickname "Rock of Gibraltar". One of only 12 players to earn 100 or more caps for the Republic.

Robert Sim, 69

Known for his fitness, Sim was an uncompromising fullback whose nickname was "The Char Kway Teow Man" because he often sent opponents flying the same way a hawker would fry up the local noodle dish.

V. Khanisen, 66

One half of a formidable central midfield pair, Khanisen retired from football in 1984 and earned pilot's license a year later, before becoming a pilot with Singapore Airlines. He has since retired.

Zainal Abidin, 68

The other half of Singapore's midfield engine played for Terengganu, and continued to reside in Malaysia. Is said to be living in Malacca now.

Mohamed Noh

A reserved character who was thrust into the spotlight because of his skill as well as his good looks, "Mat Noh" walked away from football in 1981 at the age of just 26. He became a deeply religious man until his passing at the age of 67 in September 2021.

Quah Kim Song, 70

Scored a brace in the 1977 final. The youngest of the legendary Quah footballing brothers, he was known for his skill and speed, which earned him the nickname "Quicksilver Quah". He later moved into football administration until 2010. He is since retired and spends his days with his five grandchildren.