Football: West Brom stay afloat after last-gasp 1-0 win over Spurs

LONDON (REUTERS) - West Bromwich Albion held on to their slim hopes of avoiding relegation after a stoppage-time goal by Jake Livermore gave the Midlands club a lifeline thanks to a 1-0 Premier League home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (May 5).

With one game remaining, West Brom moved up to 19th on 31 points from 37 matches, one behind Southampton and two adrift of Swansea who both have games in hand ahead of a thrilling climax to the relegation battle.

Former Tottenham midfielder Livermore struck deep into stoppage time to send the home fans at The Hawthorns into raptures after both sides had missed good chances in a scrappy game dominated by the visitors.

The home team's keeper Ben Foster made several telling saves while West Brom's Jay Rodriguez had a header cleared off the line by Jan Vertonghen and striker Salomon Rondon scuffed his shot from a good position.