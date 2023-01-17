Football: Weghorst ‘really hungry’ to prove himself at Man United

LONDON – New Manchester United loan signing Wout Weghorst has unfinished business in the Premier League, and is ready to prove himself at the highest level with the Red Devils.

The Dutch striker joined the club last week and trained with his new teammates for the first time on Sunday, ahead of Wednesday’s league clash at Crystal Palace in which he could make his debut – likely off the bench.

The 30-year-old was initially on loan at Besiktas from Premier League side Burnley, before United paid about £2.5million (S$4 million) to the Turkish club as a compensation to prise him away.

“For me, it (the first time in the Premier League) was not done,” Weghorst who had nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas, said on the United website of his time at Burnley.

“It was not finished. It didn’t work out as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team.

“Of course, I want to score goals here. I’m a striker and I think every striker knows it – you are living for scoring goals.”

Weghorst was at Old Trafford on Saturday as he watched United come from behind to beat rivals Manchester City 2-1.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now won nine matches in a row in all competitions as they prepare to head to Selhurst Park to face Palace.

They are fourth in the Premier League standings, level on 38 points with Newcastle United, who have played a game more. City are second on 39 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal.

It is too early to say if United are in the title race, or if they can finish in the top four, but Weghorst has high hopes.

“We are on a really good track now,” he added.

“The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best for the club. I’ll try to be a part of the successful way we are going.”

A win on Wednesday could lift United to second, while ten Hag will also have Sunday’s big clash with Arsenal on his mind.