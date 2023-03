SINGAPORE – Since the Unleash the Roar! (UTR) project was announced in 2021, various initiatives to lift Singapore football have been mooted. But some critics are not satisfied with what they deem as slow progress for the project.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, who is UTR’s executive committee chairman, has urged patience, stating that the project is “not looking to make instant noodles but double boiled tonic soup”.