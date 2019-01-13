Football: Watford come from behind for 2-1 win at Palace

LONDON (REUTERS) - Substitute Tom Cleverley volleyed a brilliant 74th-minute winning goal as Watford came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 12).

Palace survived two Watford shots on the same post in the third minute and went in front seven minutes before halftime with an own goal by Craig Cathcart in a goalmouth melee following a corner.

Defender Cathcart equalised in the 67th minute when he beat his marker James Tomkins to the ball following a corner and headed past substitute goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey at the far post with Watford's first effort on target.

Substitute Tom Cleverley stunned Palace with the winner seven minutes later, volleying Tomkins's clearance into the top corner.

Watford could have gone ahead after three minutes when Gerard Deulofeu hit the far post with a low shot from the right that beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's dive and Roberto Pereyra hit the same upright with a follow-up shot from the left.

Palace were left to rue poor finishing when James McArthur failed to turn in Wilfried Zaha's left cross almost on the line in the 70th minute.

Ben Foster made decisive saves to frustrate Zaha and Luka Milivojevic.