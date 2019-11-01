Football: Warriors, Tampines Rovers want Singapore Cup trophy to end season on a high

SINGAPORE - They were rooted to the bottom of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) after securing just one point from their first seven games, and have been beset with financial woes. Yet against all odds, Warriors FC are one win away from an improbable trophy.

They face Tampines Rovers in Saturday's (Nov 2) Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium and skipper Gabriel Quak has called on his teammates for another dogged display.

He said: "Tampines will be most people's favourites, but we believe every team is beatable. We are the only team to win them twice this season, and that gives us a boost because we know how to beat them."

He, Khairul Nizam and Sahil Suhaimi form the Warriors front line and the trio themselves are seeking their own fairy tale end to this season.

They were part of the LionsXII team that won the 2015 Malaysia FA Cup but a mix of lost form, misfortune and injuries meant they never quite stayed at the top of their game for long.

Fate saw them reunite this year at Warriors and a chance to prove themselves which they have done.

Winger Quak, 28, has revelled in the free role entrusted upon him by scoring 11 goals this term while Sahil, 27, is the Singapore Cup's joint-top scorer with four goals. Fellow forward Nizam, 28, looks to have put his injury nightmares behind him and has scored twice in this Cup final run.

Quak said: "As a national team player, I know there is a benchmark I need to maintain. Despite the problems, I have enjoyed this season very much because on the pitch I am given more responsibility and I am able to show what I can do in a leading role.

"The earlier setbacks and my time as an import in the Thai league playing under six coaches in a season definitely shaped me. I had doubts, but for my family and those who believe in me, I will not quit.

"I'm also very happy for Nizam and Sahil. Nizam is always an asset as a rare local No. 9 with his physical attributes; Sahil is also a capable attacker who scored twice in the Malaysia FA Cup final. We hope to win and create happier memories."

Tampines, who have won three Singapore Cups (2002, 2004, 2006) are also eager to end their own silverware drought.

Both finalists were involved in high-scoring semi-finals. Warriors beat Brunei DPMM on penalties after the tie ended 5-5 while the Stags beat Geylang 4-1 on aggregate.

Goals are expected in the final, especially considering Tampines have scored in all but one of the 29 domestic games this campaign.

While Tampines coach Gavin Lee was mindful of his last encounter against the Warriors - a 3-1 lost in their Singapore Cup Group A opener - he backed his team's improved defence, which has conceded just once in their last four games.

He said: "We pride ourselves on our recent clean sheets, although we acknowledge the Warriors have a very capable frontline, especially on the break.

"The return of (centre-back) Daniel Bennett and the pick-up in Madhu Mohana's form, as well as the reliability of Amirul Adli and Irwan Shah have helped, but it is really an improvement of our overall team defending, just like how credit should also go to how the team build from the back when we score goals.

"Both teams will be hungry to win a trophy. We will prepare the best we can, and impose ourselves on them as soon and as much as possible."