Football: Walker’s flashing incident a private issue, says Guardiola

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on Kyle Walker being probed by the Police, after allegations that the defender indecently exposed himself in a bar near Manchester.

The incident was reported to have happened last Sunday, a day after City beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League.

A video posted on The Sun’s website appeared to show Walker flashing himself in front of two women, whom he then engaged in conversation.

“A private issue. We solve it internally with him. This is not the place to discuss private issues,” Guardiola told reporters.

When asked if players need to be more careful with their actions in public, he added: “Definitely, it is completely different from years ago. They know it.

“When you open the door at home (to go out) they need to know they will be filmed whatever they do. That is society.”

Walker was spotted in training this week and it is believed that he is free to continue playing, as City hope to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Guardiola’s men have won four of their last five league matches and are five points behind the Gunners (63), who will take on Fulham away on Sunday.

“Premier League every game away is difficult, at home as well,” the City boss said.

“Crystal Palace always the previous seasons, especially when they are at home, we struggle a lot to get results.”

Having won four of the last five Premier League titles, City know exactly what is required of them in the business end of the season, be it in the league or in the Cup competitions.

Following frustrating 1-1 draws with Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig, their experience has proved vital at the right time as Guardiola’s men have now scored nine times in their last three matches.

They beat Bournemouth 4-1, Bristol City 3-0 before a 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend, and are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

While City’s overall form is picking up, it is the Premier League that matters the most on Saturday.

Guardiola will be wary that his team have already dropped more points away from home this season (15) than the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (11).