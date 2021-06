BAKU (AFP) - A header from the towering Kieffer Moore allowed Wales to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game in Baku on Saturday (June 12).

Moore headed home in the 74th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's headed opener at the other end, which had come just after half-time.

The draw comes after Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the same group in the tournament's opening match in Rome on Friday.