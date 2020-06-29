Football: Villarreal volley their way past toothless Valencia

VALENCIA (REUTERS) - Villarreal beat neighbours Valencia 2-0 on Sunday (June 28) with a pair of brilliant volleyed goals in the first half to boost their chances of a top-four finish, whilst further crushing their rivals hopes of returning to the Champions League.

Former Valencia forward Paco Alcacer opened the scoring with a superb volley on the turn in the 14th minute but opted against celebrating against the club where he began his career.

Alcacer's strike partner Gerard Moreno scored an even better goal to double the lead in the 44th, as goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo launched the ball upfield and Santi Cazorla controlled it in the air with an irresistible touch before Moreno's ferocious volley.

The victory took Villarreal up to fifth in the standings on 51 points, within three of fourth-placed Sevilla, while Valencia were left eighth on 46 with six games remaining in the season.