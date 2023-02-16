Football: Vietnam have 'reached a consensus' to appoint Troussier as coach

“The selection for this position has been carefully conducted by the VFF with a very strict process,” the organisation said in a statement on their website.

“The VFF and Mr Philippe Troussier have basically reached a consensus and agreement on the contents related to the job... as well as the goals and tasks in the coming period.”

Troussier, who previously led the country’s under-19 team, is expected to be officially unveiled at a ceremony in Hanoi before the end of the month.

Vietnam have qualified for the Asian Cup, which is due to be played in Qatar early next year, and finished as runners-up in last month’s Asean Championship, losing to Thailand in the final of the South-east Asian event.