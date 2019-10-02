Football: Vertonghen ashamed by Spurs capitulation against Bayern

LONDON (AFP) - Jan Vertonghen said Tottenham's players felt "ashamed" after crashing to a humiliating 7-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

Spurs were torn apart by the German champions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 1), with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry scoring four goals.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace and Joshua Kimmich also found the net as Spurs conceded seven goals at home for the first time in any major competition.

"It was a painful night for us," the Belgium defender said. "They punished us with every single mistake we made and we let the fans and everyone at the club down with this result.

"Bad. Everyone is ashamed of this result. There's not too much I can say about this." Spurs have had a rocky start to the season, winning just three of 10 games in all competitions, but Vertonghen's central defensive partner Toby Alderweireld has called on his side to be "men" in their response to the hammering.

"It is up to us to try to change it as quickly as possible," he said.

"This is part of football, sometimes you are on the good side, sometimes you are on the bad side. We have to be men and take responsibility to try to change this as quickly as possible.

"We work hard and the only way up is to work hard and try to improve. Of course the fans are disappointed, we are as well." It was a dream return to north London for Gnabry, who failed to make the grade at Arsenal.

"Getting four goals is one of the best nights of my career," he said. "Getting such a big win is a good sign for us.

"We need to keep it down, we won 7-2 today, but we need to get through the group. There are still four games left but tonight is a confidence boost."