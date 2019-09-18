Football: Valencia win, but Los Che fans still angry at owner Peter Lim over Marcelino sacking

SINGAPORE - La Liga side Valencia may have won its first match - an away 1-0 victory over Premier League outfit Chelsea - under new coach Albert Celades on Tuesday (Sept 17), but it has done little to soothe fans who are unhappy about the dismissal of previous trainer Marcelino.

"This changes nothing at all. Lim has to go," Valencia fan Drazen Simic said on Twitter, referring to the club's Singapore owner Peter Lim, who took control of the Spanish club in 2014.

Angry fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure, using the hashtag #LimGoHome, after the popular Marcelino, who won the King's Cup with Los Che last season and qualified for the Champions League this term, was sacked on Sept 11.

The same hashtag was also used several times in the last five years, including early 2017, in the aftermath of Cesare Prandelli's resignation, with Valencia sitting just outside the relegation zone on goal difference then.

The 54-year-old Marcelino, who joined Valencia in 2017, told the media that the King's Cup victory had cost him his job.

"I'm convinced the Copa del Rey was a trigger (for my sacking)," he said in a press conference last Friday.

"We were told directly (by Lim) to forget the Copa, but the fans and players wanted to fight for it, and the coaching staff wanted to win it. Winning the Copa was the trigger for this situation.

"When I went to Singapore on July 19, he congratulated me on qualifying for the Champions, but not for winning the cup It was a secondary competition (for Lim) and it put Champions League qualification at risk."

It was clear that the players were not happy with the decision.

They did not appear to face the media following their 5-2 defeat at Barcelona last Saturday- the first match following Marcelino's departure - and boycotted the pre-match media conference ahead of the Chelsea tie.

"Whoever made this decision, not only took (Marcelino) out, but also dragged the entire team and its fans with him," Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay said on Instagram.

"I say it loud and clear: It's not fair."