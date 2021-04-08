Football: Valencia president wants alleged racial abuse incident to be "catalyst" for change

SINGAPORE - Valencia president Anil Murthy has called on La Liga to review its protocols after an alleged racist abuse incident involving Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in a match against Cadiz on Monday (April 5). In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, he also described the incident as one that is "sad for football".

Valencia are the first top-flight team in Spain to walk off the pitch during a league match in protest, after their French defender Diakhaby claimed he was racially abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala.