Football: Valencia president accuses regional politician of 'irresponsible attacks' on Peter Lim's company

SINGAPORE - Valencia president Anil Murthy has hit out at Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat Valenciana regional government, for what he described as "irresponsible attacks" on Singapore billionaire Peter Lim's Meriton Holdings, which owns a controlling stake in the La Liga club.

The duo were discussing the club's half-built Nou Mestalla stadium, and after a meeting on Tuesday (March 2), Puig had said that "we are as we were in September, therefore the credibility and credit of Meriton is at a minimum in Valencian society."

The unfinished stadium was left behind by the club's previous owners. Work began in 2007, but was suspended two years later when Spain's economic crisis derailed plans to sell the plot of land which the club's Mestalla stadium sits on.

Murthy said he was saddened by Puig's remarks and noted the importance of balancing the management's responsibility of the new stadium project with its duty to sustain the club financially in a coronavirus-affected period.

Writing on Valencia's website, he added: "Our conviction is to continue searching for solutions for the completion of the new stadium.

"The commitment and credibility of the club can be measured, for example, by the club's repayment of its bank debts, something that nobody has done before, and helping Valencian society especially during the Covid-19 crisis with the donation of healthcare equipment to hospitals in the Valencia region, when that equipment was not available due to the inadequate handling of the crisis.

"Indebting the club without selling the land beforehand is irresponsible. It would mean repeating the same mistakes made in the past, and would probably lead the club to bankruptcy."

Murthy also asked for various stakeholders to work together towards the stadium completion and not generate uncertainty with "irresponsible words".

Lim's Meriton Holdings bought Valencia for €420 million (S$674 million) in 2014 to become the first foreign owner in the club's history.

They qualified for the Champions League three times, reached the Europa League semi-final and won the King's Cup last year, but also have had eight different coaches at the helm in this period.

They are currently 14th in the 20-team league with 27 points from 25 matches, five points clear of the relegation zone with 13 games to play.

On Tuesday, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who also owns Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, posted a series of Instagram stories which led to speculation that he could make a bid for the club.

In response, Murthy confirmed what sources had told The Straits Times earlier, and said: "The club is not for sale... I spoke with Peter Lim and there is no indication about the possibility of selling the club."