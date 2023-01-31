Football: Valencia part ways with coach Gattuso

MADRID – La Liga strugglers Valencia on Monday announced that they have parted company with coach Gennaro Gattuso after less than half a season in charge.

Gattuso, an Italian World Cup winner who won two Champions League and Serie A titles with Milan, was appointed in June 2022 – he was the 10th coach the La Liga side had hired since Singaporean businessman Peter Lim took over in 2014.

“The club and the first team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, have decided by mutual agreement to end the contractual relationship between the two parties,” Valencia confirmed in a statement on their website.

The club added that “Voro” Gonzalez will take charge of Tuesday’s training session, and presumably Thursday’s La Liga visit to play Real Madrid in a game postponed earlier this month due to both sides playing in the Spanish Super Cup.

Italian World Cup winner Gattuso leaves the club after a disastrous week that saw Valencia knocked out of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, losing 3-1 at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday and lose 1-0 to Valladolid at the weekend, ending their rival’s run of five consecutive defeats.

Valencia have won five, drawn five and lost eight of their 18 La Liga matches this season and Sunday’s defeat leaves them 14th on the table, but just one point above 18th-placed Cadiz. XINHUA