Football: Valencia appoint Bordalas, Getafe turn to Michel again

MADRID (REUTERS) - La Liga side Valencia have named Jose Bordalas as their new coach after the Spaniard's stellar work with league minnows Getafe.

Bordalas has signed a two-year deal with Valencia, who finished a disappointing 13th in the standings and sacked coach Javi Gracia at the start of the month.

Valencia reached the last 16 of the Champions League last year, but have experienced severe financial difficulties lately, prompting them to sell a number of high-profile players while making no new signings.

Their tempered expectations make Bordalas a logical choice for their current situation given his success with Getafe, despite a bitter defeat by Valencia in the 2019 Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Bordalas guided the Madrid minnows back into La Liga in his first season in charge before securing eighth place in the top flight and a stunning fifth in 2018-19, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

Playing an unforgiving style built on defence and crunching tackles, which irked a fair share of opponents, Getafe reached the last 16 of the Europa League while knocking out Ajax Amsterdam.

Getafe spent much of the last campaign fighting against relegation before finishing in 15th and Bordalas announced his departure from the club on Wednesday in an emotional press conference.

Getafe, meanwhile, have appointed former coach Michel, who took charge of the club between 2009 and 2011 and took them into the Europa League.