Football: Usain Bolt grabs first goals in professional football with pre-season brace

SYDNEY (AFP) - Sprint legend Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football on Friday (Oct 12) after starting up front in a pre-season game for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.

The 100m world record holder, who is bidding for a professional contract, recovered from a painful kick in the groin to grab a double against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.

Bolt, 32, finished with his left foot after some slack marking in the 55th minute, celebrating with his trademark "Lightning Bolt" pose.

The Jamaican then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score his second in the 69th minute but was denied the chance to go for a hat trick when he was substituted six minutes later with the score at 4-0.

It was the first game Bolt has started in since joining the A-League club in August for an indefinite trial.