Football: US star Alex Morgan joins Tottenham women

LONDON (AFP) - Alex Morgan is the latest star of the world champion US women's national team to move to England's Women's Super League (WSL) after joining Tottenham on Saturday (Sept 12).

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time Fifa Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan, subject to obtaining a visa," Tottenham said in a statement.

Morgan has scored 107 goals in 169 appearances for her country and was part of the World Cup wins of 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold medal winning side in 2012.

Fellow US internationals Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United earlier this week and Manchester City signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle for the new WSL season.

"2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up - the first stamp on Charlie's passport," Morgan posted on Twitter.

Her daughter Charlie was born in May.