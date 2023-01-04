Football: US Soccer investigating Berhalter over 1991 domestic violence incident

LOS ANGELES – US Soccer on Tuesday said that it had launched an investigation into its men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter over an incident in 1991 where he kicked his wife in the legs.

Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had released a joint statement acknowledging that the “shameful” incident occurred 31 years ago, with Berhalter saying he had learnt from it.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind,” said Berhalter, who attended the University of North Carolina.

“One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day.

“At that time, I immediately apologised to Rosalind, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behaviour. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.

“To this day, that type of behaviour has never been repeated.”

He said law enforcement were never involved and that he voluntarily sought out counselling to help “learn, grow and improve”.

The couple split up for seven months before reconciling. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and have four children together.

“I am sharing this story after 31 years because it’s important to understand it was an event that shaped me, but doesn’t define me. It was a single, isolated event over three decades ago and a terrible decision made in a bad moment by an 18-year-old,” Berhalter added.

He said the investigation came about after an individual contacted US Soccer during the World Cup in December saying they had information that would “take him down”. He further claimed that it was a case of blackmail.

US Soccer, which hired law firm hired Alston & Bird LLP for the probe, thanked the couple for speaking about the incident.

“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident,” a statement said.

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.”