Football: Ups and downs for Fandi duo as Ikhsan scores for new club, Irfan out with injury

SINGAPORE - It was a busy weekend for Fandi brothers Ikhsan and Irfan as their clubs were in action in the Norwegian First Division and Thai League 1 respectively on Saturday (Oct 10), with the duo seeing mixed fortunes on the pitch.

Ikhsan, 21, has wasted no time in making his mark with his new club Jerv, who he joined from Raufoss just minutes before the Norwegian transfer window closed on Monday.

The Singapore striker made a 15-minute cameo in the 3-2 away win over HamKam on Wednesday and started against Raufoss at home on Saturday.

After seeing his side go a goal down in the opening minutes, Ikhsan scored the equaliser from a corner in the 12th minute.

Jerv eventually clinched the 4-2 victory to climb to 10th after 18 games in the 16-team second tier, behind eighth-placed Raufoss only on goal difference, but with two games in hand. The Wolverines are just four points adrift of sixth-placed Sandnes Ulf and the final playoff spot for promotion to the top flight, with a game in hand.

Ikhsan told The Straits Times: "It's nice to get a goal but I'm even happier we got the win. But I'm not satisfied because I know I can do more to help the team more.

"Some of the Raufoss players were taunting me a bit after they took a 2-1 lead before half time. I didn't really care because I thought I would score again, although it didn't happen.

"The main difference between Jerv and Raufoss is Jerv have more senior and experienced players such as our striker Pibe. At this point, we believe anything can happen and we can make the playoffs."

While the elder Irfan also had success on the pitch with his club BG Pathum beating Buriram United 1-0 at home, the 23-year-old centre-back was stretchered off with a separated collarbone. He will be ruled out of action for at least two months after undergoing surgery on Sunday.

The loss of their key defender is a big blow for the T1 leaders' title hopes. The newly promoted Rabbits are top of the table on the back of seven wins and one draw, including four straight victories since the September restart, and just two goals conceded. Their closest rivals Ratchaburi are five points behind.

Irfan said: "It's disappointing but I can focus only on making a speedy recovery to come back and help the team as soon as possible. We have gone on a good run, and I hope the team can continue to do well and stay at the top."