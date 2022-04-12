Football: Uefa sanction Atletico for racism in Champions League clash against City

(AFP) - Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, Uefa announced on Monday (April 11).

European football chiefs said Atletico fans had shown "discriminatory behaviour" during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.

Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.

Uefa have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a #NoToRacism" banner in the gap.

The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.

