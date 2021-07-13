Football: Uefa investigating Wembley clashes, charge English FA after Euro final

(REUTERS) - Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, European football's governing body said on Tuesday (July 13).

It also said it was conducting a separate investigation into the "events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium".

The final, which Italy won 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 extra-time score, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium. British police made 49 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured.

The charges against the FA include: invasion of the field of play by England supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem and lighting of a firework.

"The case will be dealt with by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body in due course," Uefa said.

Last week, the FA was fined €30,000 (S$48,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final against the hosts.

The FA was also charged following a disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks during the match.