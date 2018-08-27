Football: Two goals for Mitrovic as Fulham get first win of season

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates at the end of the match between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage, London, Britain, on Aug 26, 2018.
(REUTERS)- Two goals in three minutes by Aleksandar Mitrovic helped promoted Fulham to a first win of the Premier League campaign on Sunday (Aug 26) when they beat Burnley 4-2 at Craven Cottage.

Jean Michael Seri, an Ivory Coast international who was another of the Londoners' expensive close-season signings, opened the scoring in only the fourth minute but Jeff Hendrick soon equalised.

Mitrovic, signed from Newcastle after a loan period last season, struck in the 36th and 38th minutes before James Tarkowski cut the arrears to 3-2 by halftime.

Andre Schurrle scored late on to confirm Burnley's drop into the bottom three.

