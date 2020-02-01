Football: Two-goal Rudiger helps Chelsea snatch draw at Leicester

LEICESTER (REUTERS) - A rare double from defender Antonio Rudiger earned Chelsea a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with third-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (Feb 1).

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard sprung a major surprise ahead of kick-off by leaving out first choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after some recent poor showings, handing a start to 38-year-old Willy Caballero.

The veteran was called into action to make a smart save to deny Jamie Vardy in a first half otherwise largely dominated by Chelsea, who again struggled to make their chances count in front of goal.

However, it did not take the visitors long after the break to take the lead, as Rudiger headed home his first league goal since October 2018 just over a minute into the second half.

The lead did not last long though, as Harvey Barnes found the net eight minutes later via a huge deflection, before the turnaround was complete in the 64th minute as Ben Chilwell slotted home to give Leicester the lead.

Rudiger had the final say, however, looping a header over Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 71st minute to snatch a draw that means Leicester remain eight points clear of Lampard's side in fourth, who have won just four of their last 13 league games.