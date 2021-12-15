Football: Tuchel on Chelsea's mini-slump - We enjoy being in difficult moments

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - By their lofty standards, Chelsea are going through a mini-slump in form after winning just two of their last four Premier League games, dropping to third place in the process.

Last weekend's dramatic last-gasp 3-2 win over Leeds United also means the Blues - who have often prided themselves on defensive solidity under manager Thomas Tuchel - have not kept a clean sheet in their last four league games.

But Tuchel still believes that his team have the quality to compete with leaders Manchester City and Liverpool in this season's title race.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's (Dec 16) home clash against Everton, the German said: "Not so long ago, it was the opposite position and Man City turned things around.

"At the moment, they have good form and they show it. They show their quality. There was never a doubt they have the quality because for years they've shown this consistency with Liverpool.

"We knew before that if we wanted to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, we would face adversity... So we can't be surprised now... We knew this before and enjoy being in the middle of difficult moments.

"We were lucky (to beat Leeds) at the weekend but we should not start to say sorry for a late victory, we found a way to win the game."

Despite their recently leaky defence, Chelsea have scored 15 goals in their last five league home matches, proving they are a formidable force at Stamford Bridge and favourites to beat Everton.

They will be without long-term injury victim Ben Chilwell and the virus-hit Mateo Kovacic, while Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante are back in the squad and could play a part.

Everton have lost seven of their last nine Premier League matches - including each of their last four away from home - and they have slipped to 14th in the table.

They have just 18 points, half of Chelsea's tally after 16 games.

The odds are against the Merseyside club today as they have lost four of their last five at Stamford Bridge and have not scored there in the league since January 2016.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina, while Richarlison and Allan are doubts.