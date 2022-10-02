Football: Trossard hat-trick gives Brighton hard-earned draw at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL - A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton & Hove Albion a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi's first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

Home supporters grew more frustrated as the hosts struggled to create openings, before Roberto Firmino's goal, which was initially ruled out for offside against Mohamed Salah only to be overturned by the video assistant referee, gave his side a 33rd-minute lifeline.

Brighton caused Liverpool more problems early in the second half, but their inability to make some promising situations count proved costly as Firmino showed brilliant composure inside the penalty area to equalise in the 54th minute.

Liverpool completed the turnaround and appeared to be on course for a crucial victory after their slow start to the season, when Brighton's Adam Webster put the ball in his own net in the 63rd minute.

But Trossard was not done yet, completing his treble seven minutes from time and ensuring Brighton left Merseyside with the point they deserved, a draw that keeps them fourth in the standings, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

“This game has different stories,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp told the BBC. “There is the story of how we conceded two early goals, there is the story of how we came back in the game, then there is the story of how we threw it away.

“I know we have 10 points and that’s the reality. I don’t hide from that. We have to go together and build.”

De Zerbi hailed his hat-trick hero after the match, saying: "Trossard is a (crack) star. Before when he was in the national team, I sent him a message that he needed to score more goals.

“I believe he can do even better than today. I say this not because I am unhappy with his game today, but I consider him a great, great, player.” REUTERS