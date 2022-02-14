Football: Trippier freekick gives Newcastle narrow win over Aston Villa

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (right) celebrates with defender Dan Burn after scoring the opening goal. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
4 min ago

NEWCASTLE (REUTERS) - Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier scored for the second successive game as Eddie Howe's side earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Sunday (Feb 13).

The win moved 17th-placed Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone, with 21 points from 23 games. Villa are six points ahead in 11th.

Newcastle had a penalty overturned by VAR in the 33rd minute when a Calum Chambers foul on Joe Willock was deemed to have taken placed outside the box, but Trippier blasted the resultant freekick through the Villa wall to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Villa showed more adventure after the interval and Ollie Watkins had the ball in the net with a reaction header just after the hour-mark, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following another VAR check.

Clear goal-scoring opportunities, however, were in limited supply for both sides as Newcastle completed the job with a tidy defensive display for their second straight league victory.

More On This Topic
On The Ball: Desperate Newcastle spend more than EPL's top four combined
Football: Newcastle rock Everton to climb out of relegation zone

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top