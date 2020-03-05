Football: Tottenham's Eric Dier climbs into crowd to confront fan after FA Cup defeat to Norwich

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier was involved in a confrontation with a fan after his side's penalty shootout defeat by Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 4).

The England international, who scored his spot-kick in the shootout after the match ended 1-1, appeared to be upset at something said after the game and climbed into the crowd.

Video footage showed Dier climbing over seats and becoming involved in a fracas before he was restrained by security guards.

It is believed his brother was in the section where the incident happened.

"I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother," said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did."

For Norwich goalkeeping hero Tim Krul, this shootout win at could spark a late bid to preserve the club's Premier League status.

The Dutchman saved two spot-kicks in the shootout, the second from Gedson Fernandes to send Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed Norwich's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three.

Eric Dier tryna fight a fan after a game🤨 straight savage 🙅🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CTiHVxsTU5 — Jay Ilori (@JayIlori) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

Norwich remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offers them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning-point, we believe we can stay up," said Krul, who sent 9,000 Norwich fans wild with his penalty saves.

Krul used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks and it worked a treat. First he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Fernandes's weak attempt.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."