Football: Tottenham's Brighton clash postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham's Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a severe coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of Thursday's (Dec 9) Europa Conference League tie against Rennes.

Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend's trip to the Amex Stadium as well and their request was granted on Thursday.

"We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday, Dec 12, at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday)," a Tottenham statement said.