Football: Tottenham withdraw controversial plans to furlough non-playing staff

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Tottenham on Monday (April 13) reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the English Premier League club by 20 per cent and use government money to prop up the other 80 per cent.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the end of March that the club planned to use the British government's furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 per cent of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 (S$4,400) a month.

That decision led to widespread criticism, including from senior political figures, as Tottenham have not yet cut the salaries of their playing squad.

"We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions," Tottenham said in a statement.

"In view of supporter sentiment regarding the scheme, it is now not our intention to make use of the current CJRS (coronavirus job retention scheme) that runs until the end of May."

Levy said: "The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally."

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust had said the club's earlier decision to use the government scheme was harming its reputation.

"It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times," Levy added.

"We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club."

Related Story Football: Sheffield United furlough staff on full pay

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Spurs said that medical equipment had been installed in their stadium to operate drive-through Covid-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependants.

The stadium has also been fitted out to house the North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services, freeing up capacity at the hospital to treat patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

Professional football in England had been suspended until April 30 but that is likely to be extended. The Premier League has said the season will only resume when the situation stabilises.