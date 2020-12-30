Football: Tottenham v Fulham called off but no plans to put EPL on ice

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - The Premier League is not discussing the possibility of a "circuit breaker" amid a spike in coronavirus cases among top-flight clubs that has forced the postponement of a third game this season, according to British media.

Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off at on Wednesday (Dec 30) has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the West London club, Spurs said.

“The Premier League informed us of the decision this afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of Covid-19 positive cases among their players and staff,” Spurs said in a statement.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has called for the season to be halted for two weeks in response to the competition announcing on Tuesday that 18 individuals - players and staff - had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in 17 rounds of weekly testing so far this term and excludes the cluster that has formed at Manchester City, leading to Monday's game at Everton to be postponed.

Earlier this month, Newcastle's trip to Aston Villa was the first fixture to be pushed back because of an outbreak at St James' Park and Allardyce is worried.

"Everyone's safety is more important than anything. When I hear this (UK) variant of the virus transmits 70 per cent quicker, we can only do the right thing," he said.

"I'm 66 and the last thing I need to do is catch Covid-19. Probably players will overcome it but it's more difficult for someone like me, so I'm very concerned for myself and football in general.

"We had one positive case (at the Hawthorns) this week. The virus seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try. If a 'circuit breaker' helps, let's do it and let the season run a little longer when we get through it."

However, other managers and pundits are opposed to any form of suspension as the calendar is already so congested as it is, leaving little room for any rescheduling, particularly as the postponed Euro 2020 is set to start in June.

In response to Allardyce's plea, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We as a club and group of players have been really good with following rules.

"I can't see the benefit in having a 'circuit breaker' because when will we play the games? We all know this year is so different but if you just stop more games, that's not going to make a big change. When would we then finish the season? It may make longer."

Pundit and former United captain Gary Neville agreed pausing the English game would be "pointless", tweeting: "Football has proven through the last 6 months it can operate safely.

"It was right to be cautious and concerned through the first lockdown when the virus was new and unknown. It shouldn't stop now in my opinion. This virus isn't going anywhere in two-four weeks!"

Sky Sports and the Guardian have since reported there are no plans to put the Premier League on ice as authorities believe their coronavirus protocols are still "robust".

No club have also put forth any motion to pause the season, while the British government has no talks planned for elite sport to take a break, although "all parties accept the situation is fluid".