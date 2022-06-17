Football: Tottenham sign midfielder Bissouma from Brighton

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing on Friday (June 17) of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £25 million (S$42.5 million), giving manager Antonio Conte his third signing of the transfer window.

The highly rated Mali international shone as Brighton achieved their best-ever English Premier League finish of ninth last season.

Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and will join new arrivals Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster at the north London club.

"The transfer is a very good one for the club and player," said Brighton manager Graham Potter.

"Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

"Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well."